Man denies charge concerning images of sexual activity with dead body discovered in Milton Keynes

The charge accuses him of being caught with possessing ‘extreme pornographic images’
By Sally Murrer
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST
A 40-year-old man has appeared in court charged with possessing moving images of somebody sexually interfering with a corpse.

Liam Heatley appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The charge states he was caught in Milton Keynes on April 4 2022 with three moving images in his possession. A “reasonable person looking at the image would think that any such person was real”, it adds.

The man is pleading not guilty and will stand trial in Milton Keynes in August

Mr Heatley, who gave his address at Stetford in Manchester, is charged with one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying an act involving sexual interference with a corpse. He is further charged with making an indecent Category B image of a child.

He is pleading not guilty and is now due to stand trial at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court in August.