Man fined large sum for running illegal waste site that burned asbestos next to Milton Keynes housing estate

A man who ran an illegal waste site that burned highly toxic materials has been punished with a hefty fine.

Mark Greenhalgh, age 64, was prosecuted by the Environment Agency for operating the site in Woburn Sands without a special environmental permit.

The court heard he repeatedly burned large volumes of waste including asbestos, plastic, metals, wood, soft furnishings, vehicles, domestic appliances and commercial refrigeration units.

And despite repeated visits, he ignored the Environment Agency’s guidance and failed to comply with a notice requiring him to clear the waste from the land.

Between 2018 to 2023, Environment Agency officers investigated the site, which is on the north side of Bow Brickhill Road. It is surrounded by a housing estate and ancient woodland and activities of the illegal operation put the neighbouring residents and nature at huge risk of harm, said the officers.

They found substantial amounts of waste, including scrap vehicles, each time they visited. All types of waste were stored improperly, creating even more fire risk. The local fire and rescue service were called to the site numerous times throughout the years, and in August 2022 there was a significant fire on site. The fire service had to close a road and deploy multiple pumps, using an estimated 800,000 litres of water.

Greenhalgh, who lives on Walnut Tree, pleaded guilty to two waste crime charges at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court last week. He has been ordered to pay fines, victim surcharges and prosecution costs totalling £20,864.

This consisited of £720 in fines (£360 for each charge), a victim surcharge of £288, and prosecution costs of £19,856.23.

After the case, East Anglia’s Environmental Crime Officer Louis de Quincey said: “Waste criminals make their profits by breaking the law and not paying tax. Illegal waste sites such as the one operated by Mr Greenhalgh undermine legitimate businesses which carry out their activities with consideration for the environment.

“The Environment Agency works to stop waste criminals and support legitimate business whilst protecting communities and nature from harm. We take illegal waste activity very seriously and will not hesitate to disrupt criminal activity and prosecute those responsible.”

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity should report it to our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.