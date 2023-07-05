Following a police investigation, a man has been convicted of sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

Elliot Ryan, aged 28, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict on Monday following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offence happened on Boxing Day in 2019, when Ryan, who lives in Bedford, was in bed with the victim at a property in Stony Stratford.

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury

The victim awoke to Ryan sexually assaulting her.

He was arrested later that day and was charged on 17 May 2022.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and supporting our investigation and her bravery should be recognised.

“I hope this conviction goes some way in giving victims the confidence to come forward to the police.“Thames Valley Police and the CPS are dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls by identifying and pursuing those who commit these crimes.“For victims of sexual assault, coming forward and reporting it is incredibly hard, but we urge anyone who has been subjected to these terrible crimes, to speak up, we will believe you and support you throughout the process.”

Advertisement

Advertisement