Thames Valley Police has charged a man in connection with a kidnap and robbery in Milton Keynes.

Following an investigation, police charged Damon Speary, aged 49, of Garroways, Coffee Hall, with one count each of kidnap and robbery on Wednesday 6 December.

The charges relate to an incident in the early hours of 1 December when a woman, aged in her eighties, was forced to go to a cash machine and withdraw money against her will in Crown Hill.