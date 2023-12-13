Man from Coffee Hall charged with kidnap and robbery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police has charged a man in connection with a kidnap and robbery in Milton Keynes.
Following an investigation, police charged Damon Speary, aged 49, of Garroways, Coffee Hall, with one count each of kidnap and robbery on Wednesday 6 December.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charges relate to an incident in the early hours of 1 December when a woman, aged in her eighties, was forced to go to a cash machine and withdraw money against her will in Crown Hill.
He appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (7/12) and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 22 January next year.