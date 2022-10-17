A 21-year-old man from London was charged and remanded in custody over the weekend for possession of a knife in a public place.

The charge arises from police officers conducting a stop and search in Fishermead on Saturday afternoon where a machete was recovered.

Abdikhaliq Hussein, who lives in Wandsworth, is due to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates Court today (Monday).

The man was swiftly charged

The stop and search was part of Operation Deter, which robustly targets those who seek to carry knives in our communities.

People caught with knifes are arrested, held in a cell and brought to court and punished at the first available opportunity.

A police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police will work tirelessly to take these knives off the streets and put offenders before the courts where they belong.