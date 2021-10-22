Man from Milton Keynes arrested on suspicion of blackmail offences

A 36-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of blackmail offences on Tuesday(19/10), but later released on police bail until November 16.

He was among five people arrested following a number of warrants in the south of Milton Keynes on the same day with two suspects charged for unrelated offences..

They include Igli Alia, aged 22, of Pole Barn Road, Trowbridge, who was charged with one count of cannabis production. He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (20/10) and remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on November 22.

Romarjo Rrema, aged 25 of Victoria Road, Bletchley was also charged with production of cannabis. He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (20/10) and remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on November 22.

A 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was also arrested on suspicion of cannabis production. He has been bailed until November 16.