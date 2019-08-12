Man from Milton Keynes sentenced to three years for sexual assault

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison and has been placed on the Sex Offenders register for life after he sexually assaulted a women when she slept.

Carl Chappillon, aged 33, of Pennycress Way, Newport Pagnell, was convicted by jury on May 30 following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Carl Chappillon

Chappillon was sentenced at the same court on Thursday (August 8) to three years’ imprisonment and has been placed on the Sex Offenders register for life.

On August 28 2017, a woman in her twenties had gone back to a friend’s house after a night out.

Chappillon also went back to the house in Newport Pagnell in the same taxi. The victim had fallen asleep and had woken to find Chappillon sexually assaulting her.

The victim reported the sexual assault an investigation was launched and Chappillon was arrested on the following day (August 29, 2017).

He was charged by postal notification on December 5, 2018.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucy Jarrett of Force CID, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am pleased that Chappillon has been convicted for his crimes.

“He sexually assaulted his victim who was asleep and had clearly not consented to engaging in sexual activity.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim for her patience and bravery throughout and making sure that her attacker was brought to justice through the courts.”

“I hope that this conviction shows that Thames Valley Police will always take reports of sexual assault seriously, we will investigate thoroughly and we will bring offenders before the courts to answer for their crimes.”