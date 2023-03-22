Man from town near Milton Keynes bags £2,000 fine for fly-tipping on country lane in Bucks

A fly-tipper who repeatedly dumped bags of compost on a rural country lane in Bucks has been fined in court.

Anatas Vasky, aged 33, of Milford Avenue, Stony Stratford, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on March 8. He pleaded guilty to the illegal dumping of numerous black sacks full of compost in the north of Bucks in October 2022.

Vasky was caught on camera by Bucks Council’s fly-tipping enforcement team. The footage clearly showed Vasky attending the rural location just outside Stony Stratford on four separate occasions and unloading his car.

Enforcement officers traced the car back to Vasky. When interviewed, Vasky told officers that he was clearing a large industrial greenhouse and took cash to dispose of the last bags that would not fit into a skip.

Magistrates fined Vasky £1,166 with costs of £679 and a victim surcharge of £466, making a total to pay of £2,311.

Gareth Williams, Bucks Council cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “This case should send a clear message to anyone thinking of fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire.

"We have eyes and ears everywhere and if we catch you, we will do everything in our power to prosecute.

"We provide excellent recycling facilities across Buckinghamshire. There really is no excuse for fly-tipping. And please, please do not pay cash for anyone to take your rubbish away.”

