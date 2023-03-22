News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Man from town near Milton Keynes bags £2,000 fine for fly-tipping on country lane in Bucks

He was caught on camera dumping black bags in a rural location near Stony Stratford

By Hannah Richardson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:38 GMT

A fly-tipper who repeatedly dumped bags of compost on a rural country lane in Bucks has been fined in court.

Anatas Vasky, aged 33, of Milford Avenue, Stony Stratford, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on March 8. He pleaded guilty to the illegal dumping of numerous black sacks full of compost in the north of Bucks in October 2022.

Vasky was caught on camera by Bucks Council’s fly-tipping enforcement team. The footage clearly showed Vasky attending the rural location just outside Stony Stratford on four separate occasions and unloading his car.

Vasky was filmed fly-tipping on four separate occasions in the rural location
Vasky was filmed fly-tipping on four separate occasions in the rural location
Vasky was filmed fly-tipping on four separate occasions in the rural location
Most Popular

Enforcement officers traced the car back to Vasky. When interviewed, Vasky told officers that he was clearing a large industrial greenhouse and took cash to dispose of the last bags that would not fit into a skip.

Magistrates fined Vasky £1,166 with costs of £679 and a victim surcharge of £466, making a total to pay of £2,311.

Gareth Williams, Bucks Council cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “This case should send a clear message to anyone thinking of fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire.

"We have eyes and ears everywhere and if we catch you, we will do everything in our power to prosecute.

He dumped numerous black sacks full of compost
He dumped numerous black sacks full of compost
He dumped numerous black sacks full of compost

"We provide excellent recycling facilities across Buckinghamshire. There really is no excuse for fly-tipping. And please, please do not pay cash for anyone to take your rubbish away.”

If you spot fly-tipping anywhere in Bucks, you can report it on Fix My Street.