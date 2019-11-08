Man from village near Milton Keynes is eighth person charged after major drugs operation

A man from a village between Milton Keynes and Bedford has become the eighth person charged with drugs supply offences after a major operation by police.

Liam Jackson, 29, of Ellis Green, was charged with supplying crack cocaine, offering to supply crack cocaine and offering to supply heroin.

Police

He was remanded into custody ahead of a future court appearance.

Seven people – two men aged 20 and 19, three teenage boys and two teenage girls – were charged last month with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.A police spokesman said: "Young people should be under no illusion about the seriousness of getting involved in drug dealing and associated criminality which brings so much misery to our communities.

"We will continue to target those involved in organised crime and are determined to take those involved at the upper echelons of supply networks off the streets.”