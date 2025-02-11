Man given three-year football banning order for assaulting police officer after MK Dons-AFC Wimbledon fixture
Harry Cooper, 21, from Palace Square in the city, was sentenced at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for the assault, which took place when officers were escorting supporters away from the stadium, following the fixture on Saturday January 25.
Cooper has also been given a one-year conditional discharge, and ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge of £111, after pleading guilty to hitting the emergency worker.
Dedicated Football Officer PC Jon Evans, said: “I am pleased that Cooper has been brought before the courts and sentenced for this wholly unacceptable behaviour.
“Our officers work tirelessly for the public and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.
“We welcome the three-year football banning order following this incident. Football Banning Orders not only restrict supporters convicted of football-related offences watching the team they follow but they apply to all regulated football matches in the United Kingdom and some international matches and tournaments as well.
“Football matches should be a safe place for all people and Thames Valley Police will always deal with incidents at football matches seriously and apply for Football Banning Orders where appropriate.”
The match finished in a largely uneventful 0-0 draw.
MK Dons currently sit 14th in the League Two table, and are in league action tonight (Tuesday) for a rearranged away fixture at Barrow.