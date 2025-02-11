A man from Milton Keynes has been given a three-year football banning order after assaulting a police officer following the League Two fixture between Milton Keynes Dons and AFC Wimbledon last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Cooper, 21, from Palace Square in the city, was sentenced at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for the assault, which took place when officers were escorting supporters away from the stadium, following the fixture on Saturday January 25.

Cooper has also been given a one-year conditional discharge, and ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge of £111, after pleading guilty to hitting the emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dedicated Football Officer PC Jon Evans, said: “I am pleased that Cooper has been brought before the courts and sentenced for this wholly unacceptable behaviour.

A man has been given a three-year football banning order after assaulting a police officer following MK Dons home game against AFC Wimbledon last month

“Our officers work tirelessly for the public and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.

“We welcome the three-year football banning order following this incident. Football Banning Orders not only restrict supporters convicted of football-related offences watching the team they follow but they apply to all regulated football matches in the United Kingdom and some international matches and tournaments as well.

“Football matches should be a safe place for all people and Thames Valley Police will always deal with incidents at football matches seriously and apply for Football Banning Orders where appropriate.”

The match finished in a largely uneventful 0-0 draw.

MK Dons currently sit 14th in the League Two table, and are in league action tonight (Tuesday) for a rearranged away fixture at Barrow.