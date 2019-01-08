Man head-butted in underpass robbery in central Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery and assault of two men in an underpass in central Milton Keynes.

Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday (December 29), two men were walking along Avebury Boulevard towards Xscape with a bicycle, as they reached the underpass with Saxon Gate near the Civic offices, they were approached by two men and a woman.

The offenders started to interject in their conversation, when the victim, a man in his twenties, asked them to stop, they started making threats to stab him and steal his bicycle and one of the offenders head-butted him and took his hat.

The offenders then walked off in the direction of the Sainsbury’s on Witan Gate.

One of the offenders is described as a slim white girl aged between 17 and 20 years old and about 5ft tall. She had black shoulder length hair and spoke with an English accent. She was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms.

The second offender is described as a white boy aged between 17 and 20 years old. He is around 5ft 5ins tall and is of an average build. He had straight ginger hair and spoke with an English accent. He was wearing a grey hooded jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

The third offender, who head-butted the victim, is described as a white boy aged between 17 and 20 years old and about 5ft 5ins tall and is of a big build. He spoke with an English accent. He was wearing a hooded jacket and tracksuit bottoms, gloves and a beanie hat.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Acland, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to contact us.

“I would also like anyone with any CCTV footage that may assist with this investigation to also get in touch.”

If you have information that could help, please make a report online or contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference number 43180395229.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.