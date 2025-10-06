Man hit with Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction after bullying vulnerable residents in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:15 BST
A man was handed an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction after bullying vulnerable residents and using drugs and alcohol. Photo: Thames Valle Police/Facebook
A man was handed an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction after bullying vulnerable residents and using drugs and alcohol.

The man had been causing distress to vulnerable residents at a sheltered accommodation in Pennyland.

He was reported for bullying residents, using drugs and alcohol and engaging in abusive and threatening behaviour.

Milton Keynes Magistrates Court has issued an injunction that forbids the man from entering or remaining at the accommodation, and prohibits further abusive conduct.

Any breach of this order will result in an arrest.

Great Linford Neighbourhood Policing Team and Milton Keynes City Council are now working together to hold regular community events at the location to improve communication, build trust and encourage residents to report concerns.

If you witness anti-social behaviour or believe this court order is being breached, you should report it via 999 if an emergency, 101 if not an emergency or through the Thames Valley Police online website.

