Man hospitalised after being hit by a Skoda while lying on Milton Keynes road

A man was rushed to hospital after being hit by a Skoda in Milton Keynes on Monday December 20.

The victim was lying in the road when he was hit by a passing white Skoda, he suffered injuries to his wrist and ribs, as well as cuts to his head.

He was by the bus stop near Long Massey on Aspreys in Olney when he was hit at 5:55pm.

No arrests have been made yet

The man in his 40s remains in John Radcliffe Hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Thames Valley Police advise no arrests have been made in connection to this collision.

Investigating officer PC Richard Minney of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are investigating this incident in which a man has been injured.

“We are appealing for information around this incident and would ask anyone who was driving on Aspreys during or shortly before 5.54pm to please come forward if they have witness information, as we believe there may have been other cars in the area prior to this collision.

“Additionally if anyone has dash cam footage of this incident or the moments leading up to it we would ask them to get in touch.

“Additionally if anyone saw the victim who is a black man in his forties, wearing a dark flat cap and dark jacket, near to the scene of the incident just before 5.54pm to also come forward.