Man hospitalised after being stabbed outside Xscape in Milton Keynes over bank holiday

A man is in hospital receiving treatment for stab wounds suffered in an attack reported in Milton Keynes on Sunday (August 29).

He is in a stable condition, but a Thames Valley Police spokesperson revealed he is still receiving treatment for stab wounds to his arm.

The attack took place at around 9.05pm by Marlborough Gate, near the Xscape building, when two men approached a group of males.

The pair came from the car park and were wearing black tops with the hoods up and had face coverings.

It was this altercation that led to a man in his 20s requiring hospital treatment.

Following the assault, the two offenders ran off in the direction of the McDonald's entrance and headed towards the bridge which leads to Fishermead.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw what]happened [on 29 August] in Milton Keynes.

“If you saw two people dressed in the clothing described around that time making their way towards Fishermead, please get in touch.

“We believe this was an isolated incident but there will be patrols in the area so if you have concerns please feel free to approach an officer.

“If you think you can help or have information which could assist our investigation, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210388564.