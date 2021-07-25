Man hospitalised after gang stabbing in Milton Keynes last night

A man remains in hospital getting treatment for stab wounds suffered in Milton Keynes yesterday (July 24).

Police reports say the man was attacked by a group of black males between 10:30pm and 11:00pm last night.

The attack took place at Nutmeg Close in Walnut Tree witness reports suggest the altercation began in Dunchurch Dale.

Police officers reported a stabbing in Milton Keynes on July 24

Thames Valley Police officers want to hear from witnesses who saw the assault.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Craig Burchall, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have seen a group matching this description in the Walnut Tree area, to please come forward.

“No arrests have been made at this time, however a thorough investigation into this incident is being carried out and there will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we do this.

“Anyone with information can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210330837.