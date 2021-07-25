Man hospitalised after hit and run collision in Milton Keynes

A man is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a hit and run collision in Milton Keynes on Friday (July 23).

A pedestrian was struck by a dark coloured vehicle on H7 Chaffron Way, Shenley Lodge between 10 and 10:10pm.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses that saw the collision.

Thames Valley Police reported a hit and run collision in Milton Keynes on July 23

The dark coloured car did not stop after hitting a man in his 30s, who sustained injuries that required hospital treatment. The man is still in hospital at the time of writing.

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses that may have seen this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who has dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident to please review it in case it has captured something that could assist the investigation.