Man in 50s suffers serious injuries after being knocked off bike by car in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:02 GMT
Road accident. Generic police accident sign
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked off his bike by a car and suffered serious injuries in Milton Keynes.

The man on his bicycle was hit by a grey Ford Fiesta on Saturday, November 1 at around 8.40am. The incident took place on V2 Tattenhoe Street and the car stopped at the scene.

The victim, a man in his 50s, received serious injuries and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

No arrests have been made, but police are looking for witnesses.

Investigating officer PC Amy Harnett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time to please check their dash-cam footage, as it may have captured something that could help with our enquiries.

“If you saw the collision, have any information or hold any digital media that might assist our investigation, no matter how small it may seem, please call 101 or make a report via our website, quoting reference number 43250557744.”

