Man in 50s treated for ‘significant’ head injury after suspected attack in Olney

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A man is being treated for a ‘significant’ head injury after a suspected attack in Olney.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened between 1.20am and 1.45am on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 50-year-old man was seriously injuries after it is thought he was assaulted while walking along the High Street near the junction with Spring Lane.

He suffered a significant head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

A 24-year-old man from Olney has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Tracey Benham said: “This incident left a man seriously injured and in need of hospital treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We believe that a number of people were present at the time of the offence, and we would like to speak to them to establish exactly what happened prior to the victim sustaining his injuries.