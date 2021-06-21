Man in his thirties receives multiple stab wounds after fight in Milton Keynes town

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Fenny Stratford, just yards away from the scene of an alleged attempted double murder earlier this month.

It also happened hours after police has dealt with a mass fight at the other end of MK, in Fullers Slade, involving two groups of people armed with knives, axes and other assorted bladed weapons. Nobody was injured but two people were arrested,

Trouble kicked off in Fenny Stratford at around 11.50pm yesterday (Sunday) when officers were called to a report of an altercation between a man and a group of men in Aylesbury Street.

Police are seeking witnesses

The victim, a man in his thirties, sustained multiple stab wounds and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

A 31-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Rachel Murray said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this incident, or who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has personal CCTV/doorbell cameras and motorists who have dash-cams and may have been in the area around this time, to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with this investigation.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident and there will be an increased police presence in the local area over the next few days whilst we do this.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a wider risk to the public."