Police are currently conducting house to house enquiries

Police have released a statement about a serious incident that resulted in part of a city estate being turned into a crime scene last night (Friday).

Officers were called to Stacey Bushes shortly after 5.45pm and taped off the entrance to White Alder as well as a nearby footpath. They remained at the scene for many hours.

Residents suspected a stabbing after seeing a large amount of blood on the pavement.

Police taped off an area of Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes following an incident of grievous bodily harm

This afternoon a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told the Citizen: “We are investigating a GBH (grievous bodily harm) in White Alder at about 5.45pm yesterday.”

He added: “ One man was injured and is being treated at hospital for hand and arm injuries.

“The force is currently at the scene conducting forensic, CCTV, and house to house enquiries.”

Police say there have been no arrests made so far in the investigation.