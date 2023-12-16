News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Man in hospital after serious attack on Milton Keynes estate

Police are currently conducting house to house enquiries
By Sally Murrer
Published 16th Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have released a statement about a serious incident that resulted in part of a city estate being turned into a crime scene last night (Friday).

Officers were called to Stacey Bushes shortly after 5.45pm and taped off the entrance to White Alder as well as a nearby footpath. They remained at the scene for many hours.

Residents suspected a stabbing after seeing a large amount of blood on the pavement.

Police taped off an area of Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes following an incident of grievous bodily harmPolice taped off an area of Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes following an incident of grievous bodily harm
Police taped off an area of Stacey Bushes in Milton Keynes following an incident of grievous bodily harm
Most Popular

This afternoon a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told the Citizen: “We are investigating a GBH (grievous bodily harm) in White Alder at about 5.45pm yesterday.”

He added: “ One man was injured and is being treated at hospital for hand and arm injuries.

“The force is currently at the scene conducting forensic, CCTV, and house to house enquiries.”

Police say there have been no arrests made so far in the investigation.

“Anyone with any information or footage from the area is encouraged to contact the force, either via a police station, online, or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 43230561750,” said the spokesperson.