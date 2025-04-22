Man injured by gang of young robbers on Milton Keynes streets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Thames Valley Police Priority Crime Team is investigating the attack, which happened in Bodmin Place, Broughton, in the early hours of Sunday April 20.
The victim, a 29 year old male, was waiting for a taxi just after midnight when he was approached by three youths, who started shouting at him.
They then chased him and threw stones at him and finally assaulted him.
One of the youths had a glass bottle and threatened to hit the victim with it. They youths demanded money from the victim and told him to hand over his phone and his watch.
They were unsuccessful, say police, but the victim received injuries to his face and jaw.
A police spokesperson said: “We believe the youths may have been involved in other criminal damage incidents during that night and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this or other suspicious behaviour around this time and location.”
They added: “If you witnessed anything or have any information that may assist us in our investigation, please contact us on 101, referencing 43250191688”
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.