Man is arrested for drink driving on an e-scooter in Milton Keynes

Police have arrested and charged a man for drink driving on an e-scooter.

And they have warned anyone else tempted to hire a scooter while over the limit that they too will be prosecuted.

A Thames Valley Police Roads Policing spokesman said the rider was spotted "weaving all over the road" in the dark.

The e-scooter the man was riding

"When the rider was stopped he blew twice the drink drive limit at the road side and was arrested," he said.

"The rider was taken to the police station for an evidential test where he blew 81ug per 100 milliliters of breath. This is in excess of the legal limit of 35ug."

The spokesman added: "The rider is now sleeping it off in a cell till the morning when he will be charged with driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol and will have to explain his actions to the courts where he faces a driving ban."