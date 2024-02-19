News you can trust since 1981
Man is charged with 27 counts of shoplifting in Milton Keynes

He’s been remanded in custody
By Sally Murrer
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:37 GMT
A man has been charged with 27 counts of shoplifting and one offence of burglary in MK.

Robert Stanley, 35, from Malletts Close in Stony Stratford has been remanded to attend court on March 11.

These charges related to offences in Newport Pagnell between November 2023 and February 2024.

All the alleged shoplifting offences took place in one town, say policeAll the alleged shoplifting offences took place in one town, say police
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Police continue to tackle repeat offending of shoplifting. These thefts cause significant losses for local business owners and the communities, they result in price rises and the risk of closure of stores that so many people rely on.”