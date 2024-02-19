Man is charged with 27 counts of shoplifting in Milton Keynes
A man has been charged with 27 counts of shoplifting and one offence of burglary in MK.
Robert Stanley, 35, from Malletts Close in Stony Stratford has been remanded to attend court on March 11.
These charges related to offences in Newport Pagnell between November 2023 and February 2024.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Police continue to tackle repeat offending of shoplifting. These thefts cause significant losses for local business owners and the communities, they result in price rises and the risk of closure of stores that so many people rely on.”