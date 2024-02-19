Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with 27 counts of shoplifting and one offence of burglary in MK.

Robert Stanley, 35, from Malletts Close in Stony Stratford has been remanded to attend court on March 11.

These charges related to offences in Newport Pagnell between November 2023 and February 2024.

All the alleged shoplifting offences took place in one town, say police