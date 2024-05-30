Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 28-year-old man has been charged with rape and non-fatal strangulation following an incident in Milton Keynes.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, John Dugan was charged in Tuesday this week.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Larwood Place on Oldbrook faces two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal strangulation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges relates to an incident in Milton Keynes last weekend, on Saturday.