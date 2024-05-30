Man is charged with double rape and strangulation in Milton Keynes
A 28-year-old man has been charged with rape and non-fatal strangulation following an incident in Milton Keynes.
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, John Dugan was charged in Tuesday this week.
The 28-year-old, who lives in Larwood Place on Oldbrook faces two counts of rape and one count of non-fatal strangulation.
The charges relates to an incident in Milton Keynes last weekend, on Saturday.
He was remanded in custody at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court and will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on June 24.