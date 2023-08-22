A man has been charged with raping one teenage girl and sexual assaulting another in Milton Keynes..

William Philpot, aged 22, has been charged by postal requisition with one count each of raping a woman aged 16 years or over and sexual assault on a female.

The charges relate to the rape of a woman in her late teens at an address in a village near Milton Keynes and sexual assault of a different woman in her late teens over her clothing in a car in the Bletchley area.

Both incidents took place on 3 July last year, say police.