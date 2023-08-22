News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Man is charged with rape of teenager and sexual assault in Milton Keynes

He’s also charged with sexually assaulting another teen
By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

A man has been charged with raping one teenage girl and sexual assaulting another in Milton Keynes..

William Philpot, aged 22, has been charged by postal requisition with one count each of raping a woman aged 16 years or over and sexual assault on a female.

The charges relate to the rape of a woman in her late teens at an address in a village near Milton Keynes and sexual assault of a different woman in her late teens over her clothing in a car in the Bletchley area.

Both incidents took place on 3 July last year, say police.

Philpot, who is from Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on September 19.