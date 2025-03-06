Man is charged with voyeurism offences involving child in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with voyeurism after an incident wherre a child was followed in Milton Keynes

A man in his thirties has been charged by police with voyeurism after allegedly following a child in MK.

Nicky Ringe, aged 34, of no fixed abode, is been charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of possession of class A drugs.

He is due to appear in court today (Tuesday March 6)

The charges relates to a report on Monday of a man following a child in the area of Leon recreation ground in Bletchley.

Ringe was remanded in custody to appear before MK magistrates.