Man is charged with voyeurism offences involving child in Milton Keynes
A man in his thirties has been charged by police with voyeurism after allegedly following a child in MK.
Nicky Ringe, aged 34, of no fixed abode, is been charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of possession of class A drugs.
He is due to appear in court today (Tuesday March 6)
The charges relates to a report on Monday of a man following a child in the area of Leon recreation ground in Bletchley.
Ringe was remanded in custody to appear before MK magistrates.