Man is convicted of having sawn-off shotgun and ammo in Milton Keynes town

A young man has been convicted of possessing a sawn-off shotgun and ammo with the intent of causing fear of violence in a Milton Keynes town.

Alvin Ferrol, aged 21, was arrested last month after police responded to a report that men were running around with weapons outside shops in Serpentine Court, Bletchley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police spokesman said: “Following a pursuit, Ferrol attempted to flee from police but was apprehended.”

A sawn-off shotgun and ammo were found in the man's car in Milton Keynes

A search of his vehicle led to a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition being found in the rear passenger seat.

Ferrol, who gave his address as no fixed abode, pleaded guilty on Friday at Aylesbury Crown Court. He admitted one count each of possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years, possession of ammunition when prohibited for five years, possession of a prohibited firearm, affray, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of ammunition with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will return to the same court for sentencing at the end of next month.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Shannon Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased with the early guilty pleas from the offender and hope his sentence reflects on the severity of his crimes.”