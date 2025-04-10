Man is kicked, punched and robbed by gang of males as shoppers watch horrified in Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his forties has been violently assaulted and robbed of cash in the city centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which they say was witnessed by “many people”.

It is not thought that anyone stopped to help the victim, who received injuries including grazing and bruising.

The Thames Valley Police Priority Crime Team is now investigating the incident, which happened outside Milton Keynes Central Library on Tuesday April 8 between 171.5pm and 17.45pm.

A police spokesperson for the team said: “A 40 year old male was assaulted by a group of males, punching and kicking him multiple times, before taking cash from him.“

The victim describes the main suspect as a white male in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall and wearing dark jogging bottoms, a dark coat and a dark woolly hat.

“Due to the time of day and location of the incident, we believe this may have been witnessed by many people,” said the police spokesperson. “If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 43250171945.”