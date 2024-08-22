Man is shot on Milton Keynes estate in 'firearms incident', say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are seeking witnesses after a man has been shot in a firearms incident on a city estate.

At around 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) a firearm was discharged in Denmead on Two Mile Ash.

A man in his twenties sustained injuries to his leg and required hospital treatment, say police oficers.

He has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a man was shot on Two Mile Ash estate in Milton Keynes

Officers are at the scene of the shotting and remained there throughout today.

Investigating officer DI Graeme Williams said: “We believe this to be a targeted incident, with no threat to the wider public.

“I understand that this may be alarming but, fortunately, these incidents are extremely rare.

“There is an increased police presence in the area so anyone with concerns can get in touch or speak to a uniformed officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information or witnessed this incident, please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 43240402951.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”