Man is shot on Milton Keynes estate in 'firearms incident', say police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) a firearm was discharged in Denmead on Two Mile Ash.
A man in his twenties sustained injuries to his leg and required hospital treatment, say police oficers.
He has since been discharged.
Officers are at the scene of the shotting and remained there throughout today.
Investigating officer DI Graeme Williams said: “We believe this to be a targeted incident, with no threat to the wider public.
“I understand that this may be alarming but, fortunately, these incidents are extremely rare.
“There is an increased police presence in the area so anyone with concerns can get in touch or speak to a uniformed officer.
“If you have any information or witnessed this incident, please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 43240402951.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”