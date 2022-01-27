Man is spared prison after pleading guilty to nine different sexual assaults on females in Milton Keynes

A 25-year-old who rode up to women on his e-scooter and sexually assaulted them has been spared jail.

Modestas Sidarkovas from Oldbrook pleaded guilty at MK Magistrates Court to nine counts of sexual assaults.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

Modestas Sidarkovas was given a suspended sentence

The court heard he sexually assaulted a number of females by inappropriate touching them while riding past on his E-scooter in areas of central Milton Keynes. All the offences happened in a seven week period between October 5 and November 24 last year.

Sidarkovas was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison, but it was suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to forfeit his e-scooter, attend a rehabilitation programme and pay compensation totalling £4,500 to his victims.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Banfield, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to praise all of Sidarkovas’s victims for coming forward and reporting this offending behaviour.

“As a result of their courage in coming forward, and members of the public providing information following numerous appeals, Sidarkovas has now been convicted and sentenced for these offences.

“He will face a significant period of time on the sex offenders’ register, will have to undergo rehabilitation and has also been ordered to pay compensation to his victims, who should have every right to go about their day-to-day lives without being subjected to this type of behaviour.