Man is stabbed multiple times in broad daylight in Milton Keynes town

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man was stabbed in Bletchley.

Officers were called at around 10.50am yesterday (Wednesday) after the victim, a man in his thirties, attended Milton Keynes University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

He is currently in a stable condition.

It is believed that the incident occurred in an alleyway between Lennox Road and Westfield Road in Bletchley at around 10.30am.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Simpson, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened on Wednesday, or who may have any information about what happened, to please get in touch.

“Further, we would ask that any motorists with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of this incident to please check the footage in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210575576.