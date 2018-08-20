Man issued with Criminal Behaviour Order in Milton Keynes

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order in Milton Keynes.

John Melville, aged 34, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO orders Melville not to enter the Ardwell Lane shops in Greenleys, Milton Keynes, for a period of two years.

Melville committed shoplifting offences at Tesco Express in Greenleys between August 2 and 13 this year.

He was arrested and charged with the offences on Wednesday (15/8), and appeared at court later the same day.