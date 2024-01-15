He threatened people who got in his way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced for a string of offences he committed during a 15-day crime spree in Milton Keynes

Lewis Grant, aged 25, of Barrosa Way on Whitehouse, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife, two counts of assault by beating, one count of affray, two thefts, one robbery and one burglary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charges related to a string of offences that took place from October 6 to October 21 2023.

Grant has been jailed for five years following his crime spree in Milton Keynes

The counts of theft relate to an incident on October 6, when Grant went to JD Sports and stole items without making payment, and on October 21 where he attended ASDA in Bletchley and stole food and toiletries.

The count of robbery and one of the counts of assault by beating, relate to an incident on October 20, where Grant attended a property in Bletchley. An argument broke out and Grant made threats to one of the occupants of the property. A woman at the property tried to calm the situation down. She was pushed to the floor by Grant and her bag was taken by him.

Also on 20 October Grant attended another residence which at the time was empty, taking clothing belonging to the occupant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following this Grant then went to the Postal Club, Bletchley, where he attempted to sell the stolen clothing. He was confronted by a man. Grant then assaulted this man, which led to him being charged with a second count of assault by beating.

The following day Grant then went back to the Postal Club and pulled out a knife in front of members of the public. He then threw two glass bottles at patrons in the pub. He was charged with possession of a knife and affray in relation to these offences.

Investigations were launched into these incidents and officers tracked Grant down and arrested him on November 21. He was charged two days later and remanded in custody.

Grant has now been sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to a total of five years’ imprisonment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigating officer Detective Constable 6328 Grant said: “I am satisfied that Lewis Grant has been sentenced for his crimes.

“He went on a violent spree intent on taking items from shops and individuals seemingly to then make a profit on the way.

“It was clear if anyone got in his way he was keen to either threaten them or carry out violence against them. Thankfully no one was seriously injured by these actions.