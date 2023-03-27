News you can trust since 1981
Man jailed after police seize crack cocaine and heroin in Milton Keynes

The 41-year-old was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:39 BST

A man has been jailed after police seized crack cocaine and heroin from an address in Milton Keynes.

Lewis Gold, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug – namely crack cocaine and heroin, and one count each of possession of a controlled class A drug – namely crack cocaine and possession of a controlled class B drug – namely cannabis.

The 41-year-old was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Lewis Gold.
In January, officers swooped on an address in Tinkers Bridge, Milton Keynes, after seeing a vehicle linked to drug supply at the property.

Gold tried to escape the address but was detained by officers.

Packages were located both on the ground and in the pockets of Gold, later confirmed as crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The drugs were valued at around £3,670.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steven King, said: “Lewis Gold was in possession of 15.19 grams of crack cocaine and 14.3 grams of heroin that he intended to supply within Milton Keynes.

“He has pleaded guilty and this is due to the hard work and dedication of response officers and the Stronghold team who are committed to stamping out this type of activity within the Thames Valley area.

“If you have, any information related to the supply of drugs in the Milton Keynes area then please contact us by calling 101 or making a report online.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.