Man jailed after search reveals he was carrying a machete in MIlton Keynes

A man has been jailed after he admitted to carrying a machete in Milton Keynes.

Luke Thomas, 23, of no fixed abode, was searched under Operation Deter parameters.

Operation Deter is the new policing approach used in the city to prevent knife crime and deliver harsher punishments to those caught with bladed weapons.

He was searched by police officers last month

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 22 November.

He returned to court for sentencing after being held in police custody on Tuesday (12 December).

At Tuesday’s hearing he was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay a £187 fine.

At just before 9.30pm on 20 November this year, Thomas was stopped and searched in Alston Drive, Bradwell Abbey.

Thames Valley Police officers found a large machete in a sheath tucked inside his jacket.

He was arrested at the scene and remanded to court the following day, as per Operation Deter’s approach to processing alleged knife crime offences.

Sergeant Jon Holt, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This is a prime example of how Operation Deter is working in Milton Keynes.

“Thomas was arrested when found in possession of a machete and was charged and remanded to court, rather than being bailed.

“Following his guilty plea, the Magistrate remanded Thomas to prison ahead of sentencing, meaning that he was not back on the streets to pose any risk to our community.

“He will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his decision to carry this dangerous weapon.

“Thames Valley Police’s Operation Deter will continue to pursue those who carry such weapons, and our message is clear.

“If you carry a knife, you are highly likely to be arrested, charged, remanded, and dealt with by the courts.

“We will have no hesitation in seeking swift charges and remands for such offenders as we are committed to making our communities safer for law-abiding members of the public.”

