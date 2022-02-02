Man jailed after threatening the life of toddler in Milton Keynes

A man who ran across four-lanes of traffic carrying a young child, has been jailed for almost three years after a judge heard he had shown "zero remorse" for the way he treated a woman and the toddler.

Sadistic Kemarni Cox, aged 22, attacked a woman and threatened the life of a young toddler in a saga of emotional blackmail and physical assaults, Amersham Crown Court heard.

Judge Catherine Tulk told Cox his behaviour showed a degree of sadism: "You clearly tried to damage not only Ms X but also (the) child. You have caused serious damage to (the) child.

Cox was jailed for 35 months

She added: "You have shown zero remorse and do not accept responsibility."

The judge heard how Cox blackmailed a woman into letting him stay at an address in Milton Keynes. Then, despite a restraining order preventing him having contact, he became even more violent to the victim and child. One one occasion he kicked the woman in the leg.

The court heard that in October last year, Cox began to assault the woman, dragging her from the kitchen through to the bedroom before taking the infant out of a cot and leaving the house.

"Ms X assumed Cox had taken the child to the woods nearby. She called him and he called her a s**g. She said he must give the child back or she would call 999. He said he wasn't scared of the police.

"She did call the police and she was told to go home. Cox then ran across a four-lane dual carriageway, dropping the child on the other side of the road onto (the child's) feet. He then ran off and was tracked by a dog handler and was arrested."

Defending Cox, Helen Chenery said: "This has been a challenging experience in mitigation, to put it mildly. I admit custody seems to be the only option.

"He is nearly 23 years old but Cox appears very young. He has lived in social care since the age of five until 18 years without having any contact with his parents. He must have experienced some childhood trauma and that must have had an effect on his behaviour.

"Although self-diagnosed, he admits he has potential borderline-personality disorder."

Sentencing Cox, Judge Tulk said: "Looking at the highlights, or maybe low-lights is a better phrase, you kicked Ms X in the leg with a foot, which the court classes as a weapon.

"She then gave way to your blackmail, your emotional blackmail, and you repaid her by assaulting her and crossing four lanes of moving traffic before dropping the child on the floor. There is a clear element of sadism."

Cox, now of no fixed abode, was convicted of assault by beating and causing actual bodily harm by a jury and he admitted breaching a restraining order made after a previous court case.