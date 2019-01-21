Man jailed after threatening to kill police officer in Milton Keynes

Following a police investigation, a man has been jailed for seven years for robbery and making threats to kill in Milton Keynes.

Harry Harfield, aged 28 of Avenue Road, Winslow, pleaded guilty on June 26 2018 and was subsequently sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (January 17).

Harry Harfield

He was convicted of making a threat to kill, robbery and having an article with a blade or point.

On the May 24 2018 between 5pm and 8.30pm, a call was made to the police emergency number in which threats were made to police that an officer was going to be stabbed by the caller.

Following this call a man in his fifties was robbed while in the underpass on Grafton Gate in Milton Keynes, the offender demanded the victim’s wallet.

A further threatening call was made to police with further threats to police officers and Harfield was arrested while he was still on the phone in Lloyds Court.

He was found to be in possession of a knife.

The victim of the robbery did not sustain any injuries, a small quantity of cash was stolen.

On Thursday (January 17) Harfield was sentenced to a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jacqui Baverstock of the Milton Keynes Investigation Hub, said: “This was a very unpredictable course of action by Harry Harfield and was a terrifying experience for the victim of the robbery who was fortunately uninjured.

“I’d like to thank the victim for his support during this investigation.

“This case also highlights the threats faced by police officers carrying out their day to day duty.

“Despite the threat against them, Harfield was safely arrested by officers who were aware of the threats he was making against them.

“Threats of any kind will not be tolerated and will be fully investigated by Thames Valley Police.”