Man jailed for 12 months after leaving vital clue behind in Milton Keynes house he was trying to burgle

Jason Smith, aged 46, of Garraways, Coffee Hall, pleaded guilty to attempted burglarly of a property in Beanhill.

The Aylesbury Crown Court judge sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment.

On May 9 this year, Smith attempted to gain access to a property in Tandra using a stick he had found outside the property.

The victim awoke to find the stick inside the property – and recognised it as having previously been outside.

They checked their doorbell footage and it showed Smith attempting to enter the house.

Smith was arrested and charged the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Yvette Wray said: “Attempted burglary is a serious offence which not only affects the community but is an intrusive crime to someone’s life.