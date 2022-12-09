A man has been jailed for 12 years for a four-day theft spree in Milton Keynes.

James Wright, 30, of Haddon, Great Holm, Milton Keynes, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop and one count each of robbery, dwelling burglary, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine on October 31

James Wright went on a four-day theft spree, threatening Co-op staff in Dows Barn with a knife

On 16 September, Wright stole handbags to the value of £350 from John Lewis.

The following day he then stole more handbags, this time valued at £828, from John Lewis.

At around 7.30pm that day, Wright threatened female members of staff at the Co-op in Downs Barn Boulevard, with a knife.

He then stole a large quantity of cash from the till and left. No one was injured.

The next day (18/9), Wright again stole handbags from John Lewis, to the value of £420.

At around 8pm the following day (19/9), Wright broke into the home of a man in his 80s in Bradwell.

He snuck round his house and stole jewellery and sentimental items belonging to the victim’s late wife.

Wright was captured on CCTV sneaking around the back of the victim’s chair while he watched TV unaware.

Wright was arrested the next day (20/9) with cocaine in his possession. He was charged on 21 September.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Daisy Hincks, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a succession of awful offences committed against a variety of people, some of which are very vulnerable or were just doing their job.

“I am pleased with James Wright’s sentence and hopefully this will ease the minds of the victims.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate knife crime of any form or burglary as it is an invasive crime and will always seek bring offenders to justice.

“I would also like to thank all of my colleagues for their assistance on this investigation.”