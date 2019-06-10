Man jailed for 20 years for raping step-daughter in Milton Keynes

A man has been jailed for 20 years for raping and sexually assaulting his step-daughter in what police have called a 'horrific case of abuse.'

Anokye Andrews, aged 44, of Graveney Place, Milton Keynes, was sentenced after he was found unanimously guilty of six counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of assault by penetration over a seven year period

The girl's mother, Mary-Louisa Andrews, aged 50, of Graveney Place, Milton Keynes was also sentenced to three years for one count of cruelty to persons under 16 years old by a unanimous jury.

Their conviction and sentences relates to the abuse of Mary-Louisa’s daughter who was aged between nine and 16 when she was abused by step-father Anokye Andrews between 2000 and 2007.

Mary-Louisa failed to protect her daughter or notify the authorities despite being aware of the abuse that was happening.

Anokye Andrews was arrested on 6 August 2016 and charged on November 1, 2018.

Mary-Louisa Andrews was voluntarily interviewed and charged on November 5, 2018.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tejinder Sidhu, said: “This was a horrific case of abuse in which the people who should have been caring and nurturing a girl failed her completely.

“Anokye Andrews was supposed to be a father figure to Mary-Louisa’s daughter, but he abused her horrifically.

“Mary-Louisa shockingly stood by and did nothing to stop the abuse of the person who she should have been most protective of in the world.

“It is a testament to the strength of the victim to stand in a court and see her mother and step-father convicted and brought to justice.

“Neither Anokye and Mary-Louisa showed any remorse and did not admit their wrongdoing forcing the victim to stand up in court and give evidence against them.

“I hope that the conviction shows other victims of such abuse that you will be listened to by the police and the courts and that we will investigate fully and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”