Man jailed for five years after stabbing another male 13 times in Milton Keynes

Steven Pickford, aged 31, of no fixed abode, was one of three males who got into a dispute with a 42-year-old man in Aylesbury Street, Fenny Stratford, in June last year.

The other men were Tony Pickford, aged 39, of Towan Avenue on Fishermead and Yousef Ayub, aged 32, of no fixed abode.

Tony Pickford was sentenced to a two year community order while Ayub received an 18 months community order.

The stabbing happened in Aylesbury Street, Fenny Stratford

On 20 June last year, the defendants got into a dispute with the victim, who jumped into a passing vehicle in an attempt to get away from them.

But the trio pulled him out of the vehicle and then Steven Pickford stabbed him more than 13 times, say police.

The defendants then ran away from the scene.

Emergency services treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he was treated for punctured and collapsed lungs, fractured ribs and stab wounds to his back, chest and arms.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dilshan Direkze, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This was a violent assault on a victim who sustained life-changing injuries, having been stabbed more than 13 times by Steven Pickford.

“Thames Valley Police carried out a thorough investigation, including promptly locating and arresting the defendants.

“This month, Thames Valley Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner launched Operation Deter, a tough new approach to tackling knife crime, focussing initially in Milton Keynes.

“This case demonstrates that tough new approach. The force will not tolerate the possession of or the use of weapons. Our message is clear, you will be stopped, arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all members of the public who came forward to assist our investigation. Your actions have directly removed a dangerous offender in Steven Pickford from the streets of Milton Keynes.”