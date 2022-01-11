Man jailed for making multiple threats to kill in Milton Keynes

A man has been sent to jail for making multiple threats to kill.

Glody Maki, aged 30, was sentenced to two years imprisonment and was made the subject of a restraining order to protect his two victims.

Maki pleaded guilty to two counts of threats to kill. Reading Crown Court heard he made the threats in February last year, saying he'd kill the victims both face-to-face and via electronic devices in the Conniburrow area of MK.

Glody Maki

He was arrested on 6 February 2021 before being charged the following day.

PC Serena Bellis, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am very pleased with this conviction and Maki has now received a substantial custodial sentence.

“I would like to pay tribute to both victims, who have supported police through what must have been a challenging time.

“Maki’s actions have brought harm to his victims and I hope that this conviction and sentence brings some solace and closure for them.