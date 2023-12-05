Man jailed for manslaughter after one-punch attack killed Milton Keynes victim

His brother has also received a jail sentence in connection to the incident

A man has been given a jail sentence for killing another individual from Milton Keynes with one-punch, at a hearing today (5 December).

Ali Dahir, 35, of Linton Road, Barking, was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment at Luton Crown Court today.

He was previously found guilty of committing manslaughter in Milton Keynes. Dahir killed another individual in the city with one-punch after an altercation got out of hand in the city.

His brother, Ahmed Dahir, 34, of Porthleven Place, Milton Keynes, was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in relation to the incident.

Following a trial earlier this year, a jury found Ali Dahir guilty of one count of manslaughter.

Meanwhile, the jury found Ahmed Dahir guilty of one count of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Both convictions relate to an incident in Milton Keynes at about 12.40am on 11 July last year. Ali Dahir punched Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdillahi, in Towan Avenue, Fishermead.

Ali Dahir delivered a heavy punch to Abdifatah, which landed on the right side of his upper neck. This punch ruptured Abdifatah’s right intracranial artery, which would have caused his almost immediate collapse, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Abdifatah, who was aged 35 and from Milton Keynes, was treated at hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Witness reports state the two men had started arguing, but it was believed that they had settled their differences before leaving the Milton Keynes apartment.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Underhill of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “No sentence will bring back Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdillahi, however Ali and Ahmed Dahir have now been convicted and sentenced in relation to Abdifatah’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with Abdifatah’s family and friends, who have shown such dignity throughout the investigation and trial.