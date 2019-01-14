Man jailed for more than four years in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been jailed for more than four years in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

Brian McDermott, aged 45, of Gurnards Avenue, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (January 9).

He was sentenced at the same hearing to four and a half years’ imprisonment.

The burglary happened in Forest Rise, Milton Keynes, at about 7pm on 4 November last year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Bigg of the Investigation Hub said: “The force was called to the scene by a neighbour who saw a man, who we now know to be Brian McDermott, acting suspiciously around a property in Forest Rise.

“Police officers attended the scene and arrested McDermott nearby. McDermott was in possession of some of the stolen property, which included a TV, remote controls and jewellery.

“Following a fast-paced investigation by the Investigation Hub, McDermott was charged with burglary the next day. Thankfully, McDermott has pleaded guilty to the offence and will now spend a significant period in jail.

“I would like to thank the neighbour who contacted the police to inform us of the burglary in progress. Thanks to the neighbour’s actions we were able to attend the scene quickly and arrest McDermott.”