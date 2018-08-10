Man jailed for more than three years for robbery in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to more than three years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of one count of robbery and one count of possession of a firearm.

Faruk Zaharan, aged 46, of no fixed abode, admitted the two offences in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 26, Faruk entered the Budgens Store in Leonora Walk, Campbell Park, where he picked up a bottle of wine and concealed it in his trousers.

On attempting to leave the store without paying for the wine, Faruk was confronted by two staff members.

He then produced a black ball bearing gun from his waistband, and pointed it at the staff, before leaving the store.

Faruk was arrested and charged a day later.

After entering a guilty plea to both charges, Faruk was sentenced to three years’ and two months’ in prison for both offences – the sentences to run concurrently.

Investigating officer detective constable Hollie Cromarty said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the staff members involved and the sentence reflects the severity of Faruk’s crimes.

“Offending behaviour such as this will not be tolerated, and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”