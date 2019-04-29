Man jailed for raping a woman while she slept in Milton Keynes

A man has been sent to prison for raping a woman while she was asleep in Milton Keynes.

Gary Cooper, 25, of St Peters Way, New Bradwell, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to sever years and six months,

Gary Cooper

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury after a three day trial.

In October 2017, whilst at a party in MK, Cooper entered a bedroom where a woman in her twenties, was asleep and then raped her.

Detective Constable Ian O’Bryne said: “This demonstrates how seriously this type of offence is taken and the importance of consent.

When someone is asleep or unconscious, they cannot give consent.”

“Thames Valley Police will always listen to the victims of offences such as these, carry out investigations and bring those responsible to justice wherever possible.

“As a result of his actions that night, Cooper has now been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

“I hope that this sentencing serves as a warning to others, and helps the victim to move forward with her life.”