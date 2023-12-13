Man jailed for raping girl who rejected his advances at Pink Punters in Milton Keynes

He has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mahdi Alizada, aged 28, of Kennedy Close, London Colney, St Albans, was found guilty by a majority jury verdict of rape following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court, which concluded last Friday.

Alizada was sentenced to five years and two months’ imprisonment and has been placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the early hours of 23 December in 2019, Alizada targeted a female within the Pink Punters nightclub in Bletchley, continuing to pester her over a couple of hours, even though she had rejected his advances.

Mahdi Alizada

When she emerged from the nightclub, Alizada told the victim’s friends that she had left and persuaded her to get into a vehicle, whereby he drove her home.

He then raped the victim in her own living room, before leaving the scene.

Alizada was arrested on 27 December and following an investigation was charged with the offence on 26 August 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lynda Stearman, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This was a despicable crime whereby the judge called Alizada a sober sexual predator who targeted a vulnerable female to have sex with him, which was not consensual.

“This sort of crime will not be tolerated by police and although this investigation took a number of years to complete, I hope that the outcome will serve as a warning that we will tirelessly pursue sexual predators such as Alizada and bring them to justice.