Man jailed for running cannabis factory in Milton Keynes property

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than a year after running a cannabis farm at a Caldecotte property.

On September 12 this year, police stormed a building in Longhedge, where officers found a large quantity of cannabis plants.

Shkelzen Loka, 34, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of producing a controlled drug of Class B, namely cannabis, at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 16.

He was sentenced to 13 months’ imprisonment the same day. The judge also requested the Home Office to deport Loka after his prison term.

At the same hearing Loka was disqualified from driving for one year, three months and two weeks for no insurance and no driving licence.

Detective constable Sebastian Kuzoe said: “The damaging effects of controlled substances on society cannot be overemphasised.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to actively see the prosecution of offenders who aim to profit from the supply of controlled drugs.

“Hopefully Loka will use his time in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions.”