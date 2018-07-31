Man jailed for sexual offences against children in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to prison for sexual offences against children following a police investigation.

Mark Gale, aged 48, of the Hide, Milton Keynes, was found guilty by unanimous verdict at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, July 23 of one count of rape of a girl under the age of 13, two counts of attempted rape of a girl under the age of 13, one count of causing/inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault against a girl under the age of 13.

He was sentenced to a total of 16 years and six months’ imprisonment following a five day trial.

The offences took place between July 2017 and February this year and relate to two victims.

Investigating officer, detective constable Victoria McEwen said: “The sentence passed reflects the severity of Gale’s crimes against two children.

“He has never made any admission of guilt, or shown any evidence of remorse for his actions.

“I would like to thank the victims for the bravery they have shown in coming forward and giving evidence in court.

“Their courage has ensured a dangerous man has been put in prison, preventing other children coming to harm at his hands.”