Man jailed for stabbing boy in hairdressers shop in Milton Keynes

A man has been jailed for his part in an unprovoked and "cowardly" stabbing of a boy in a hairdressers shop.

Christopher Vickers, aged 23, from Fishermead Boulevard, Milton Keynes was one of a number of offenders who barged into a hairdressers on Netherfield and stabbed a 17-year-old boy three times.

Christopher Vickers

The boy was left with scars from the wounds.

Vickers was jailed for one year and eight months at Aylesbury Crown Court. He was also given a four year restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Netherfield.

He pleaded guilty to one count of section 20 wounding.and was found not guilty of one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

The offence took place at about 3.15pm on August 5 last year. Nobody else has been charged in connection with it.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Serena Bellis said: “This was an unprovoked and cowardly attack on a boy who was going about his business, waiting to have his haircut during the middle of the day."

She added: “I am pleased that Vickers has been convicted and jailed for a significant period for his role in this assault that shockingly happened in front of members of the public, including children.

“Vickers played a role in attacking the victim, although it was not the prosecution’s case that Vickers was the offender who stabbed the boy. Witnesses to the assault restrained Vickers, who was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged in connection with the assault.”